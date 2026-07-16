ED raids 13 premises across 4 states probing terror-funding money-laundering
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just carried out raids at about 13 premises across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and West Bengal. This was part of an investigation into money laundering tied to suspected terror funding and illegal entry networks.
The case kicked off after the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) found a group helping Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals sneak into India.
Charitable trusts allegedly used mule accounts
Investigators say some charitable trusts may have funneled large foreign donations through multiple accounts, sometimes using "mule" accounts, to hide where the money came from.
Small cash transfers and withdrawals were reportedly used to support people involved in these illegal activities.