ED launches nationwide crackdown on fake government job racket
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a nationwide operation against a gang running a fake government job racket, according to ANI. The operation is being conducted at 15 locations across the country, including Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. The Patna Zonal Office of the ED is spearheading these operations with assistance from state police forces.
Scam details
Scam's reach and modus operandi
The scam was first detected in Indian Railways but later expanded to over 40 government organizations. These include the Forest Department, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Indian Post, Income Tax Department, High Courts, and Public Works Department (PWD) among others. The accused used fake email accounts resembling official government domains to issue forged appointment letters.
Trust-building
Accused's strategy to gain victims' trust
To gain the trust of their victims, the accused made initial salary payments for two to three months. Some victims were placed in roles such as Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, Traveling Ticket Examiners (TTEs), and Technicians in Indian Railways. This strategy was aimed at making the scam appear more legitimate and convincing to unsuspecting job aspirants.