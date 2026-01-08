ED launches nationwide crackdown on fake government job racket

The scam was first detected in Indian Railways but later expanded to over 40 government organizations. These include the Forest Department, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Indian Post, Income Tax Department, High Courts, and Public Works Department (PWD) among others. The accused used fake email accounts resembling official government domains to issue forged appointment letters.

Trust-building

Accused's strategy to gain victims' trust

To gain the trust of their victims, the accused made initial salary payments for two to three months. Some victims were placed in roles such as Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, Traveling Ticket Examiners (TTEs), and Technicians in Indian Railways. This strategy was aimed at making the scam appear more legitimate and convincing to unsuspecting job aspirants.