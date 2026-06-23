ED raids 18 Tamil Nadu sites in teacher recruitment probe
India
Big news from Tamil Nadu: the Enforcement Directorate (ED) just raided 18 places, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, and Madurai, digging into a teacher recruitment scam from 2017.
The investigation centers on government polytechnic college exams, where officials suspect bribery and mark manipulation helped some candidates land jobs unfairly.
Chennai CCB alleges 196 marks tampered
Back in 2017, Chennai's Central Crime Branch found that marks were allegedly tampered with for 196 candidates, allegedly in exchange for cash.
After a charge sheet was filed in 2021, the ED is now tracking down how much money changed hands and who got involved.
They're looking through seized documents and digital records.