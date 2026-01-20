Sabarimala gold case: ED raids 21 locations in 3 states 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a major crackdown on the Sabarimala gold smuggling case. The agency is conducting raids at 21 locations across Kerala , Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka . The operation is part of an investigation into alleged money laundering linked to the case. The premises of key accused persons are being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Accused locations Key accused's residences searched in ED raids The ED conducted searches at the residences of key accused in the case, including Unnikrishnan Potti, former Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar, N Vasu, Murari Babu, and gold traders Govardhan and Pankaj Bhandari. The agency is also conducting searches at Smart Creations in Chennai and the residence of Bellary-based gold trader Govardhan.

Financial probe ED's investigation targets financial transactions linked to gold smuggling The ED's investigation is focused on financial transactions linked to the Sabarimala gold smuggling case. The agency is trying to ascertain whether large-scale money laundering took place. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is also probing the gold smuggling case under the supervision of the Kerala High Court. However, unlike SIT's probe, which focuses on theft and misappropriation, ED's investigation focuses exclusively on money laundering.

Investigation expansion ED's investigation may expand to include former minister The ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), naming all accused included by the SIT. This includes Thantri Kandaru Rajeevar, although no search has been conducted at his residence yet. The agency's investigation may also expand to include former minister and CPI(M) leader Kadakampally Surendran, according to reports.

