Sabarimala gold case: ED raids 21 locations in 3 states
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a major crackdown on the Sabarimala gold smuggling case. The agency is conducting raids at 21 locations across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The operation is part of an investigation into alleged money laundering linked to the case. The premises of key accused persons are being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Accused locations
Key accused's residences searched in ED raids
The ED conducted searches at the residences of key accused in the case, including Unnikrishnan Potti, former Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar, N Vasu, Murari Babu, and gold traders Govardhan and Pankaj Bhandari. The agency is also conducting searches at Smart Creations in Chennai and the residence of Bellary-based gold trader Govardhan.
Financial probe
ED's investigation targets financial transactions linked to gold smuggling
The ED's investigation is focused on financial transactions linked to the Sabarimala gold smuggling case. The agency is trying to ascertain whether large-scale money laundering took place. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is also probing the gold smuggling case under the supervision of the Kerala High Court. However, unlike SIT's probe, which focuses on theft and misappropriation, ED's investigation focuses exclusively on money laundering.
Investigation expansion
ED's investigation may expand to include former minister
The ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), naming all accused included by the SIT. This includes Thantri Kandaru Rajeevar, although no search has been conducted at his residence yet. The agency's investigation may also expand to include former minister and CPI(M) leader Kadakampally Surendran, according to reports.
Theft details
Sabarimala gold theft case involves misappropriation of temple artifacts
The Sabarimala gold theft case involves the misappropriation of about 4.54kg of gold from temple artifacts at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Kerala. The theft allegedly took place in 2019 under the pretext of refurbishing and regilding temple structures. Investigators claimed that the item was taken to a private workshop in Chennai, where the gold coating was chemically extracted before copper was replated and returned to the temple to evade detection.