ED raids 21 premises across Karnataka and Ahmedabad, KPSC probe
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just carried out a big sweep across Karnataka, searching 21 premises across Karnataka and Ahmedabad, including the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) office and homes of top officials, over an alleged recruitment scam tied to the KPSC.
The investigation is all about suspected cheating in hiring for government jobs, with one more location raided in Ahmedabad.
ED searches target Sahukar Hosmani Edutest
The ED checked places linked to suspended KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, KPSC member Shanta Hosmani, alleged middlemen, Edutest Solutions (the company that graded exam papers), and candidates selected for the post of Veterinary Officers.
The main goal: to investigate alleged irregularities in the KPSC recruitment process.