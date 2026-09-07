ED raids 7 sites probing Akhbar-E-Mashriq and Mohd. Nadimul Haque
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just carried out raids at seven spots in Kolkata, Delhi, and Ranchi.
They are investigating M/s Akhbar-E-Mashriq Pvt. Ltd. an Urdu newspaper, and its director, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mohd. Nadimul Haque, in connection with a case based on an FIR registered by the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, over allegations of illegal transactions, unaccounted cash dealings, funding from suspicious sources, and material allegedly promoting communal disharmony.
ED searches TMC office in Delhi
ED teams searched places linked to Haque, including a TMC office in Delhi, looking for evidence of money irregularities.
The investigation is still ongoing as officials sort through documents from all the locations.