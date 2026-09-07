ED raids 7 sites probing Akhbar-E-Mashriq and Mohd. Nadimul Haque

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just carried out raids at seven spots in Kolkata, Delhi, and Ranchi.

They are investigating M/s Akhbar-E-Mashriq Pvt. Ltd. an Urdu newspaper, and its director, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mohd. Nadimul Haque, in connection with a case based on an FIR registered by the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, over allegations of illegal transactions, unaccounted cash dealings, funding from suspicious sources, and material allegedly promoting communal disharmony.