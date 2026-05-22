ED raids 9 Kolkata locations in money laundering probe

ED searches Biswas ancestral Murshidabad home

ED teams searched Biswas's ancestral home in Murshidabad, breaking in after finding it locked for a week.

They also checked properties tied to a police sub-inspector and Biswas's nephew, plus a hotel whose owner has been called for questioning.

Investigators found financial records, digital devices, and documents linked to illegal land deals under examination.

Biswas is a former Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner, while Poddar allegedly has a history of criminal cases, including past cases of murder and assault.