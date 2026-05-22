ED raids 9 Kolkata locations in money laundering probe
Big news from West Bengal: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just raided nine locations as part of a money laundering investigation.
This case centers on former Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and alleged criminal Biswajit Poddar, also known as Sona Pappu, both now in ED custody.
The raids happened across Kolkata neighborhoods like Kasba, Chakraberia, and Royd Street.
ED searches Biswas ancestral Murshidabad home
ED teams searched Biswas's ancestral home in Murshidabad, breaking in after finding it locked for a week.
They also checked properties tied to a police sub-inspector and Biswas's nephew, plus a hotel whose owner has been called for questioning.
Investigators found financial records, digital devices, and documents linked to illegal land deals under examination.
Biswas is a former Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner, while Poddar allegedly has a history of criminal cases, including past cases of murder and assault.