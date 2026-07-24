ED raids 9 Punjab and J&K sites over heroin funding
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just carried out raids at nine spots across Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to break up a complex drug and terror funding ring.
This network is suspected of smuggling heroin from Pakistan into India with help from Hizbul Mujahideen-linked operatives, especially in areas close to the Line of Control.
ED traces over 60kg heroin
According to the ED, handlers in Pakistan teamed up with Kashmir-based Safeer Ahmed and Kafeel Ahmed to sneak heroin across borders.
In Punjab, Satnam Singh and Manjit Singh (aka Maan) allegedly handled distribution using fake documents and secret vehicle compartments.
The agency tracked over 60kg of heroin moved from Jammu and Kashmir into Punjab, and says profits were funneled into terror activities through local cash deposits.