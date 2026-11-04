ED raids AAP MLA Arora's home in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just raided seven places, including the Moga home of AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora, as part of a money laundering probe into alleged government land fraud tied to National Highway 754A.
This all started after a Punjab Police FIR in June 2024, with the case linked to alleged misuse of public funds.
Arora not named in FIR
Dr. Arora and her husband had their properties searched, but she was not named as an accused in the original police FIR:
revenue official (patwari) Navdeep Singh and associate Dilkhush Kumari are the ones listed for conspiracy, cheating, and forgery.
Meanwhile, AAP supporters protested outside her house, accusing the BJP of using these raids to target their leader, especially since Dr. Arora was just renominated for the 2027 elections.