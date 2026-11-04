ED raids AAP MLA Arora's home in money laundering case

Dr. Arora and her husband had their properties searched, but she was not named as an accused in the original police FIR:

revenue official (patwari) Navdeep Singh and associate Dilkhush Kumari are the ones listed for conspiracy, cheating, and forgery.

Meanwhile, AAP supporters protested outside her house, accusing the BJP of using these raids to target their leader, especially since Dr. Arora was just renominated for the 2027 elections.