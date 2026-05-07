ED raids Gameskraft across Delhi NCR Bengaluru ₹1,000 cr probe

Bengaluru FIRs allege rigged Gameskraft betting

The ED's investigation started with multiple FIRs registered in Bengaluru against Gameskraft: officials say they lost money due to rigged games and had trouble withdrawing their winnings.

So far, officials have frozen eight escrow accounts holding ₹18.57 crore and flagged another ₹30 crore that customers can't access, even though there are new rules under the Online Gaming Promotion and Regulation Act, 2025.

The probe is still ongoing as authorities dig through documents and digital records seized during the raids.