ED raids Gameskraft across Delhi NCR Bengaluru ₹1,000 cr probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just raided several spots in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and more as part of a massive ₹1,000 crore money laundering probe tied to online gambling.
The main focus is Gameskraft Technologies Pvt Ltd and its directors, after complaints about fraud and users getting exploited on their betting platforms.
Bengaluru FIRs allege rigged Gameskraft betting
The ED's investigation started with multiple FIRs registered in Bengaluru against Gameskraft: officials say they lost money due to rigged games and had trouble withdrawing their winnings.
So far, officials have frozen eight escrow accounts holding ₹18.57 crore and flagged another ₹30 crore that customers can't access, even though there are new rules under the Online Gaming Promotion and Regulation Act, 2025.
The probe is still ongoing as authorities dig through documents and digital records seized during the raids.