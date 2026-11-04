ED raids Kalpana Financial Services in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just raided 10 spots linked to Kalpana Financial Services in Odisha and West Bengal.

The company is accused of tricking people into investing with promises of big monthly returns (think 3.5% to 7%), but they allegedly promised monthly returns of 3.5% to 7%.

Their director, Amit Mandal, is also under the scanner as part of this major money laundering probe.