ED raids Kolkata under PMLA linked to fugitive Sona Pappu
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids in Kolkata's Anandapur and Alipore areas, digging into a big land-grabbing and financial fraud case linked to fugitive Sona Pappu.
The focus? Tracking down how Pappu may have used local business connections for shady deals.
It is all part of a wider push to break up fraudulent property networks in the city.
Investigators find business front evidence
This crackdown is happening under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Investigators say they have found signs that Pappu was using business fronts to hide illegal transactions.
With new leads coming in, more searches are expected as officials try to map out exactly how these financial schemes worked.