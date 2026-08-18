ED raids KPSC Bengaluru office in veterinary recruitment scam probe

ED teams searched the KPSC office in Bengaluru, homes of suspended KPSC Chairperson Shivashankarappa S. Sahukar and Member Shanta Hosmani, as well as addresses linked to alleged middlemen and selected candidates.

Edutest Solutions Pvt. Ltd. the company behind digital exam evaluations, was also on the list.

The investigation (now under anti-money-laundering laws) follows earlier probes by state police and has already led to the suspended KPSC Chairperson Shivashankarappa S. Sahukar while authorities dig deeper into how far the scam goes.