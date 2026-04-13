ED raids Maharashtra godman Ashok Kharat in PMLA probe

ED probes accounts linked to Kharat

Investigators say Kharat used third-party names and his own phone number to control several bank accounts, moving money around with help from his accountant, Prakash Pophale.

The ED claims he sold everyday items as "blessed" and that the proceeds were used to buy land.

Raids at 11 locations across Nashik, Pune, and Shirdi are now digging into money-laundering allegations and account activity through cooperative credit societies.