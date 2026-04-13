ED raids Maharashtra godman Ashok Kharat in PMLA probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just raided multiple spots linked to Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman from Maharashtra.
He is facing some serious accusations, like extorting people by promising ordinary items sold as "blessed" objects and claims that they had "divine healing powers," using drugs on victims, and manipulating victims for cash.
The case kicked off after an ECIR/search under PMLA based on an FIR lodged at Sarkarwada Police Station in Nashik district.
ED probes accounts linked to Kharat
Investigators say Kharat used third-party names and his own phone number to control several bank accounts, moving money around with help from his accountant, Prakash Pophale.
The ED claims he sold everyday items as "blessed" and that the proceeds were used to buy land.
Raids at 11 locations across Nashik, Pune, and Shirdi are now digging into money-laundering allegations and account activity through cooperative credit societies.