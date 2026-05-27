ED raids Pinarayi Vijayan's Kerala home in CMRL payments probe
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just raided 10 spots across Kerala, including the rented home of current opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan.
It's all tied to the CMRL case, where a company linked to Vijayan's daughter is accused of getting payments without providing services, a story that's stirred up a lot of political buzz.
Kerala HC rejects ED probe stay
These raids happened right after the Kerala High Court refused to stop the ED's investigation.
There's more history here too, the ED was previously criticized for allegedly detaining CMRL officials during questioning, which led the court to order all interrogation footage be saved.
With both the ED and another agency digging deeper, this case is keeping Kerala politics in the spotlight.