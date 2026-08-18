ED says 6 fake Dahod offices approved 121 imaginary projects
India
Six fake government offices popped up in Dahod district, Gujarat, where scammers used forged documents to get approval for 121 imaginary projects and fraudulently received govt funds.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) says the money was cleverly moved through multiple bank accounts and then invested in land, mutual funds, and shares.
ED attaches ₹22.7cr to main accused
The ED has attached assets worth ₹22.7 crore linked to the main accused, Abubakar Jakirali Saiyad, his family, and associates, including land parcels, mutual funds, and bank balances.
The investigation found that the stolen money traveled through a web of more than 140 accounts before landing with those involved.
Officials also revealed that some government officials were in on the scheme.