ED says Robert Vadra controlled London property in Bhandari probe
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) says Robert Vadra, a well-known businessman, was actually in charge of a London property at 12 Brynston Square, even though it was officially owned by offshore companies.
The case is part of a bigger money laundering probe tied to Sanjay Bhandari, who's been on the run since 2016.
The ED's claims are backed by emails, documents, and witness statements.
Vadra allegedly concealed property payments
According to the ED, Vadra used an associate to pay for taxes on the property and allegedly funded renovations himself, keeping control behind the scenes to hide "proceeds of crime."
He's also being investigated for other land deals but got anticipatory bail back in 2019.
The next court hearing is set for July 25 at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.