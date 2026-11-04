ED searches Amandeep Kaur Arora in Punjab money laundering probe
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just searched the homes of AAP Women's Wing Punjab President and an MLA from Moga Amandeep Kaur Arora and her family in Punjab.
This is part of a money laundering investigation into alleged shady deals involving government land.
Among the seven places raided were Arora's house and a de-addiction hospital associated with her husband, Dr. Rakesh Arora.
Punjab Police FIR over Moga land
It all started after Punjab Police filed an FIR in June 2024, accusing several people of illegally changing government land records and handing out questionable compensation for highway land in Moga district.
Arora, who also leads AAP's women's wing in Punjab, is now under the ED's scanner as state elections approach, making this even more politically charged.