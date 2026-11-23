ED summons 2 Punjab AAP MLAs in money laundering probe
Two Punjab AAP MLAs, Amandeep Kaur Arora and Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose, have been called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning about a major land fraud and money laundering case.
They are part of a group of 10 people, including family members and revenue officials, who need to show up at the ED's Chandigarh office between November 23 and December 2.
The investigation is looking into how more than ₹1 crore meant for land compensation on National Highway 754A was allegedly misused.
Arora, Dhose face alleged land irregularities
Arora is accused of making money from shady land deals, with her husband also suspected of handling these funds.
Dhose faces questions about his role in disputed property deals and alleged beneficial interest in two to three acres of land at Baggipura in Ludhiana district and irregularities concerning crematorium land compensation in Dharamkot.
Revenue officials are under the scanner too, with former Moga district revenue officer Gurdev Singh Dham accused of compensation-disbursement irregularities, local Patwari Nirvair Singh of manipulating revenue records and fraudulent mutations, and former Moga tehsildar Lakhwinder Singh Gill of registering sale deeds despite judicial orders and objections.
The ED's move comes after earlier searches at Arora's house as part of their ongoing probe into financial misconduct.