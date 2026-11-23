Two Punjab AAP MLAs, Amandeep Kaur Arora and Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose, have been called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning about a major land fraud and money laundering case.

They are part of a group of 10 people, including family members and revenue officials, who need to show up at the ED's Chandigarh office between November 23 and December 2.

The investigation is looking into how more than ₹1 crore meant for land compensation on National Highway 754A was allegedly misused.