ED summons Amandeep Kaur Arora and husband over Moga probe
AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora, her husband Rakesh Arora, and some serving and retired Punjab government officials and family members have been called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning about a money laundering case.
The probe is looking into alleged tampering with land-compensation funds meant for highway construction in Moga.
Rakesh Arora is set to appear at the ED's Chandigarh office on November 25, Amandeep Kaur Arora on November 26, and the others on November 27, November 30, December 2, and Monday.
FIR alleges manipulated records, over 1cr
The investigation started after a first information report (FIR) claimed that revenue records were manipulated, leading to over ₹1 crore being paid out wrongly.
Along with Arora's family, several current and former Punjab government officials are also under scrutiny.
Despite raids at her home, Arora says the ED could not recover a single penny and returned empty-handed, and calls the case politically motivated, accusing the BJP of trying to pressure her into switching parties.