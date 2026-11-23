AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora, her husband Rakesh Arora, and some serving and retired Punjab government officials and family members have been called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning about a money laundering case.

The probe is looking into alleged tampering with land-compensation funds meant for highway construction in Moga.

Rakesh Arora is set to appear at the ED's Chandigarh office on November 25, Amandeep Kaur Arora on November 26, and the others on November 27, November 30, December 2, and Monday.