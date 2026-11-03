ED summons C Vijayabaskar and wife V Ramya for questioning

This all started after anti-corruption officials accused Vijayabaskar of collecting assets worth ₹35.79 crore during his time as Tamil Nadu's Health and Family Welfare Minister from 2016 to 2021.

The ED even searched his home in March 2024 as part of its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Even though he joined a new party, TVK, in July, he's still facing major questions about how he got so much wealth while in office.