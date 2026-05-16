ED summons Punjab power chiefs over alleged ₹100cr GST scam
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned top bosses from Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) as part of a big investigation into an alleged ₹100 crore GST scam.
This includes PSPCL's CMD Basant Garg, Director Harsharan Kaur Trehan, and two alleged associates of arrested state minister Sanjeev Arora.
They've all been asked to show up in Delhi starting May 18.
Gurugram court extends Sanjeev Arora custody
Besides the PSPCL officials, the ED also wants to question Hemant Sood and businessman Chandra Shekhar Aggarwal.
Minister Arora was arrested on May 9 for his suspected role in the scam tied to mobile phone sales. After his arrest, he lost his government portfolios, and a Gurugram court just extended his custody so investigators can dig deeper into how money may have moved through shell companies.
Arora is now challenging his arrest in court while the ED continues its search for more evidence.