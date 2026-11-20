ED summons Rajya Sabha's Satnam Singh Sandhu in Vuenow probe
Nominated Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu, who is also the Chancellor of Chandigarh University, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a major financial fraud case tied to Punjab-based firm Vuenow.
He missed his first scheduled appearance, so the ED has now asked him to show up on November 25.
Investigators are looking into transactions involving entities linked to Sandhu, which allegedly received funds from Vuenow group companies.
Vuenow CEO and wife arrested
Vuenow is accused of running a scam that diverted large amounts of investor money, with some funds reportedly ending up with businesses linked to Sandhu.
While he hasn't been named as an accused, the ED wants his side to clarify these links.
The probe began back in 2024 and has already seen arrests, including Vuenow's CEO and founder, and his wife, under laws targeting money laundering and foreign exchange violations.