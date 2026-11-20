Nominated Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu, who is also the Chancellor of Chandigarh University, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a major financial fraud case tied to Punjab-based firm Vuenow.

He missed his first scheduled appearance, so the ED has now asked him to show up on November 25.

Investigators are looking into transactions involving entities linked to Sandhu, which allegedly received funds from Vuenow group companies.