ED summons TMC MLA Madan Mitra over municipal recruitment scam

The ED has ramped up its probe, checking financial records tied to Mitra and his family. They searched seven of his properties last month, including homes in Bhawanipur and Kalighat.

Mitra's wife, Archana, and sons, Swaroop and Shubhrup, were also asked to bring their bank documents this week.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is involved, too. Last year, they searched Mitra's home, and another TMC leader has already been arrested as part of efforts to clean up civic body hiring practices.