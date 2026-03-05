ED takes over site linked to drug lord Mirchi
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken over the site of New Roshan Talkies, a nearly century-old cinema in Mumbai's Girgaon, after discovering it was demolished despite being provisionally attached under the PMLA and a stay by the PMLA Appellate Tribunal.
The property is linked to Iqbal Mirchi, an alleged associate of Dawood Ibrahim, with authorities tracking nearly ₹979 crore in proceeds from drug trafficking and other illegal activities laundered into real estate.
Who is Abdul Kader Ali Mohamed?
After the cinema closed during COVID-19, Abdul Kader Ali Mohamed—said to be close to Mirchi—allegedly took ownership, tore down the building in September [year] (year not verified in source), and tried selling the land for ₹15 crore.
He even sold scrap from the site for quick cash.
Police arrested Mohamed in August [year] (year not verified in source); he was remanded to custody as ED pushes for restoration of the property and legal action against others involved.