Mahadev betting case: ED attaches ₹940cr assets of Vikas Garg

Fund routing

Funds routed into entities owned and controlled by Vikas Garg

The ED's investigation revealed that proceeds of crime worth ₹940.77 crore from the Mahadev Online Book and Skyexchange betting operations were routed into entities owned and controlled by Vikas Garg. The agency said these funds were further layered through various entities and used for acquiring shares, securities, and other assets. Prior to this attachment, the ED had already attached assets worth around ₹2,825 crore in connection with this investigation.