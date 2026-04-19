ED to question I-PAC founder Rishi Raj over 50L/cr case
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rishi Raj, who started Indian PAC Consulting (I-PAC), for questioning on April 20.
This follows the recent arrest of I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel over an alleged ₹50 crore money-laundering case, just days before West Bengal heads to the polls on April 23 and 29.
I-PAC directors could face anti-money-laundering charges
Investigators say I-PAC may have issued fake receipts, mixed up accounted and unaccounted funds, and handed out unsecured loans with no real reason.
There are also hints of possible international hawala transactions.
With these findings, Chandel and other company directors could face serious legal trouble under anti-money-laundering laws.