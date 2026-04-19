ED visits Shantanu Sinha Biswas's home in Sona Pappu probe
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) showed up early Sunday at the home of Shantanu Sinha Biswas, a deputy commissioner in Kolkata Police, as part of its investigation into the Sona Pappu syndicate case.
Biswas, who once headed Kalighat police station in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's area, is now under scrutiny for possible links to illegal activities.
ED raids continue as polls approach
The ED is not slowing down. Raids are ongoing as state assembly elections approach. Key suspect Sona Pappu, also known as Biswajit Poddar, has not yet been arrested.
cash was found during a raid at businessman Joy Kamdar's place after he dodged earlier summonses.
With voting just days away, expect more action as authorities push to tackle corruption and syndicate crimes.