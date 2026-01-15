Next Article
ED wants CBI to investigate Mamata Banerjee for blocking I-PAC raid
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked the Supreme Court to let the CBI investigate West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and top police officials.
The ED says Banerjee showed up during a raid on January 8 at I-PAC director Pratik Jain's place—part of a money laundering probe—and allegedly took away documents, devices, and even an officer's phone, making it tough for them to do their job.
Why does it matter?
This case could shape how much power chief ministers have when central agencies come knocking.
If the Supreme Court sets new rules here, it might change how future investigations work—not just in Bengal but across India.
Plus, both sides are now filing cases against each other, so all eyes are on what happens next.