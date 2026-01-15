Next Article
IndiGo flight makes last-minute dash through Iran airspace before closure
India
IndiGo flight 6E1808 became the final non-Iranian commercial plane to cross Iranian airspace just before it was closed early Thursday morning.
The move came as Iran shut its skies to most flights due to ongoing protests and rising tensions with the US, forcing airlines to scramble for new routes.
Why does this matter?
The sudden closure led to major headaches for Indian travelers—Air India had to cancel key US-bound flights, and some IndiGo flights turned back mid-journey.
With airlines now taking longer detours, expect delays and possible changes if you're flying west anytime soon.
If you have travel plans, it's a good idea to double-check your flight status before heading out.