UP: Young couple killed in public by wife's family after eloping

What happened next

Shivani's father, mother, and sister were accused of attacking the couple; reports say the assault involved sticks and, in one account, a trowel.

Shivani died on the spot; Deepak passed away while being taken to the hospital.

Police have arrested her father Ashok Kumar, mother Bitoli Devi, and sister Shilpi. Her brothers are still missing.

An FIR has been filed for murder and rioting based on Deepak's father's complaint. Police described the incident as a suspected honor killing.