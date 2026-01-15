UP: Young couple killed in public by wife's family after eloping
In Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a 19-year-old woman named Shivani and her husband Deepak (reported variously as 21, 23 or 24) were murdered on January 11, after they eloped and married against their families' wishes, with reports differing on the date.
Shivani's family reportedly convinced her to come home, then attacked the couple in front of neighbors.
What happened next
Shivani's father, mother, and sister were accused of attacking the couple; reports say the assault involved sticks and, in one account, a trowel.
Shivani died on the spot; Deepak passed away while being taken to the hospital.
Police have arrested her father Ashok Kumar, mother Bitoli Devi, and sister Shilpi. Her brothers are still missing.
An FIR has been filed for murder and rioting based on Deepak's father's complaint. Police described the incident as a suspected honor killing.