Israeli Ambassador honors Indian Army on Army Day
India
On Army Day, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, gave a heartfelt shoutout to the Indian Army for their teamwork in boosting defense and keeping things safe and stable.
He wrapped up his message with a warm "Jai Hind."
Prime Minister Modi also called the army a "symbol of selfless service" and paid tribute to soldiers who gave their lives for the country.
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi sent his wishes to all army personnel, veterans, and families.
Why Army Day matters
Army Day is celebrated every January 15 to remember when Field Marshal K M Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief back in 1949—a big moment that marked India's military leadership taking charge after independence.