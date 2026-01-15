Israeli Ambassador honors Indian Army on Army Day India Jan 15, 2026

On Army Day, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, gave a heartfelt shoutout to the Indian Army for their teamwork in boosting defense and keeping things safe and stable.

He wrapped up his message with a warm "Jai Hind."

Prime Minister Modi also called the army a "symbol of selfless service" and paid tribute to soldiers who gave their lives for the country.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi sent his wishes to all army personnel, veterans, and families.