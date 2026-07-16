Editors Guild of India questions Narendra Modi's press conference avoidance
India
The Editors Guild of India (EGI) is questioning why Prime Minister Modi avoids open press conferences, even as a section of MEA officials says he prefers communicating directly with his largely rural electorate.
The EGI isn't buying this, calling the explanation "deeply flawed" and saying leaders should be more open with the media, especially during global crises.
EGI calls for direct leaders' briefings
The EGI points out that Modi has avoided unscripted press conferences, which they say hurts transparency and public trust.
With major issues like the West Asia war and energy crisis happening, the Guild feels it's crucial for citizens to hear directly from their leaders, not just through curated messages.