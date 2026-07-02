Education Minister Ashish Sood announces Delhi school fee limits

Delhi schools must form fee committees

By July 15, every private unaided school must set up a School Level Fee Regulation Committee with guardians, teachers, and management.

Members will be picked through a public draw. Schools then have until July 31 to submit detailed fee proposals for the next three years.

Plus, parents must approve any hike and schools need to show audited financial records from the last three years.

If schools break these rules, they could face fines or even lose their recognition.