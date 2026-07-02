Education Minister Ashish Sood announces Delhi school fee limits
Private schools in Delhi can't just hike fees whenever they want anymore.
Thanks to a new law announced by Education Minister Ashish Sood, schools have to clearly justify any increase, and it has to fit 18 government criteria like better infrastructure or safety upgrades.
This move comes after the government issued the directive to ensure fair and transparent fee setting.
Delhi schools must form fee committees
By July 15, every private unaided school must set up a School Level Fee Regulation Committee with guardians, teachers, and management.
Members will be picked through a public draw. Schools then have until July 31 to submit detailed fee proposals for the next three years.
Plus, parents must approve any hike and schools need to show audited financial records from the last three years.
If schools break these rules, they could face fines or even lose their recognition.