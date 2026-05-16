Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announces NEET-UG CBT starting 2027

NEET-UG switch needs hundreds of centers

Instead of filling out OMR sheets, you'll answer questions on secure computers; intended to reduce paper-handling risks and improve security, though cyber risks remain.

With around 2.2 million students taking NEET-UG each year, the switch means India needs hundreds of new testing centers and better technology at schools and colleges.

The exam will also run in multiple shifts with score normalization, just like JEE Main, to keep things fair for everyone.