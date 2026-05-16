Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announces NEET-UG CBT starting 2027
Big change for medical aspirants: NEET-UG will move to a computer-based test (CBT) starting in 2027.
Announced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, this shift aims to fix issues like paper leaks found in the old pen-and-paper system, as highlighted by a panel led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan.
NEET-UG switch needs hundreds of centers
Instead of filling out OMR sheets, you'll answer questions on secure computers; intended to reduce paper-handling risks and improve security, though cyber risks remain.
With around 2.2 million students taking NEET-UG each year, the switch means India needs hundreds of new testing centers and better technology at schools and colleges.
The exam will also run in multiple shifts with score normalization, just like JEE Main, to keep things fair for everyone.