Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan quits after alleged NEET leak protests
India
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down today after widespread protests erupted over the alleged NEET exam paper leak.
The scandal has left students and parents across India frustrated, with many questioning how secure and fair the country's biggest medical entrance test really is.
Protesters demand NEET probe and accountability
Protesters are demanding a transparent investigation and accountability.
Pradhan's resignation occurred.