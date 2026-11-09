Education Minister Rajmohan alleges AI book corruption in Tamil Nadu

Rajmohan is calling it "This is India's first artificial intelligence scam. The DMK has used AI to commit massive corruption in the Periyar library issue," pointing fingers at both suspicious book content and author names.

The DMK denies any wrongdoing and wants all purchase records made public for transparency.

Meanwhile, there are fresh questions about Agal Vilakku Publishing House, which distributed many of these books.

With official complaints now filed, both sides are standing their ground as the investigation unfolds, raising bigger questions about using AI in publishing.