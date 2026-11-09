Education Minister Rajmohan alleges AI book corruption in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu is caught up in a heated debate over library books allegedly created by AI and credited to fake authors.
School Education Minister A Rajmohan says the previous DMK government spent public money on these questionable books, after writer Perumal Murugan flagged errors in some titles at Coimbatore's Periyar Arivulagam.
DMK denies wrongdoing, seeks purchase records
Rajmohan is calling it "This is India's first artificial intelligence scam. The DMK has used AI to commit massive corruption in the Periyar library issue," pointing fingers at both suspicious book content and author names.
The DMK denies any wrongdoing and wants all purchase records made public for transparency.
Meanwhile, there are fresh questions about Agal Vilakku Publishing House, which distributed many of these books.
With official complaints now filed, both sides are standing their ground as the investigation unfolds, raising bigger questions about using AI in publishing.