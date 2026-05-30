Education Ministry launches full audit of CBSE digital evaluation system

Payments to technology contractor on hold

After Class 12 results, CBSE admitted 20 answer sheet mix-ups and saw a huge jump (208%) in requests for scanned copies. Payments to the technology contractor are on hold until things are sorted.

The re-evaluation portal launch has also been pushed to June 1 so IIT teams can iron out bugs. After that, students can file objections online if they spot mistakes in their scanned sheets.

The ministry says making the portal glitch-free is now its top priority.