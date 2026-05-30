Education Ministry launches full audit of CBSE digital evaluation system
India
CBSE's digital answer sheet evaluation system is getting a full audit after parents and teachers flagged technical glitches and mix-ups in this year's results.
The Education Ministry says the review will look at everything from how the system was set up to how it actually works.
Payments to technology contractor on hold
After Class 12 results, CBSE admitted 20 answer sheet mix-ups and saw a huge jump (208%) in requests for scanned copies. Payments to the technology contractor are on hold until things are sorted.
The re-evaluation portal launch has also been pushed to June 1 so IIT teams can iron out bugs. After that, students can file objections online if they spot mistakes in their scanned sheets.
The ministry says making the portal glitch-free is now its top priority.