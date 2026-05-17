Education Ministry says CBSE on-screen marking started 2014, now digital
India
Worried about your Class 12 board marks? The Education Ministry just cleared the air.
Sanjay Kumar, a top official, explained that CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system is not some brand-new tech (it actually started back in 2014, but only went fully digital this year because of earlier tech hurdles).
CBSE refunds fees if marks increase
For the 2026 exams, nearly 9.8 million answer sheets were scanned into PDFs to help cut down on mistakes.
Still, about 13,000 sheets written with light-colored ink needed teachers to check them manually.
If you think your marks are not right, CBSE now lets you apply for re-evaluation, and if your score goes up after review, you will get your money back.
Kumar emphasized that both accuracy and fairness are at the heart of its process.