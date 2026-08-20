Education officials close 10 Narayanbagad schools after stray dog attacks
India
10 schools in Narayanbagad, Chamoli district, have been closed until August 23 after a rise in stray dog attacks put student safety at risk.
The move, ordered by local education officials, aims to keep kids safe while the situation is brought under control.
Narayanbagad schools shift to online classes
To make sure students don't miss out on learning, all classes will shift online during the closure.
Officials say this is a precautionary step so children can keep up with their studies without worrying about walking to school.