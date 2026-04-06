The egg was auctioned for ₹25,000

Ladakhi buys single egg for ₹25,000 at Iran donation drive

By Chanshimla Varah 03:41 pm Apr 06, 202603:41 pm

What's the story

Residents of Leh district in Ladakh have been collecting donations for the victims of the ongoing conflict in Iran. In a unique gesture, an egg was auctioned for ₹25,000. Shabir Hussain, a local resident, bid the amount, saying it was a message of solidarity. "Everyone knows the price of an egg is ₹10. I didn't pay ₹25,000 because I said I had it... It sends a message to us that children in Iran are being subjected to so much oppression."