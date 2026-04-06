Ladakhi buys single egg for ₹25,000 at Iran donation drive
What's the story
Residents of Leh district in Ladakh have been collecting donations for the victims of the ongoing conflict in Iran. In a unique gesture, an egg was auctioned for ₹25,000. Shabir Hussain, a local resident, bid the amount, saying it was a message of solidarity. "Everyone knows the price of an egg is ₹10. I didn't pay ₹25,000 because I said I had it... It sends a message to us that children in Iran are being subjected to so much oppression."
Community effort
Donation drive led by local organizations
The donation drive was spearheaded by local organizations such as Anjuman Imamia Leh and Majlis-e-Ulema Leh. The money raised will be used to help those affected by the conflict, especially children. Hussain emphasized their commitment to the cause, saying, "We are ready to give our lives. We are alive for this community."
Twitter Post
We are ready to give our lives, says buyer
#WATCH | Leh, Ladakh: People of Leh district give different types of donations for Iran victims. During this, one egg was auctioned for Rs 25 thousand.— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2026
A local resident, Shabir Hussain, says, "... Everyone knows that the price of an egg is Rs 10. I didn't pay Rs 25 thousand… pic.twitter.com/yGSD4NVXRc
Nationwide response
Community efforts and donations
The community's efforts have spread across Ladakh and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with people donating money, gold and silver jewelry, livestock, and copper items. Women gave their personal gold jewelry while children donated their savings and Eid money. Similar donation drives were held in other places like Chanderkot in Ramban district, where Shia community members donated at an Imambara.
Official recognition
Iranian embassy's gratitude
The Iranian Embassy in India had earlier thanked Indians for their kindness and humanity. US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said 3,540 people have been killed since the war erupted in February. Of those, 1,616 were civilians, including at least 244 children. In Lebanon, authorities said 1,461 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since March 2, including at least 124 children.