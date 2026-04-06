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Home / News / India News / Ladakhi buys single egg for ₹25,000 at Iran donation drive 
Ladakhi buys single egg for ₹25,000 at Iran donation drive 
The egg was auctioned for ₹25,000

Ladakhi buys single egg for ₹25,000 at Iran donation drive 

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 06, 2026
03:41 pm
What's the story

Residents of Leh district in Ladakh have been collecting donations for the victims of the ongoing conflict in Iran. In a unique gesture, an egg was auctioned for ₹25,000. Shabir Hussain, a local resident, bid the amount, saying it was a message of solidarity. "Everyone knows the price of an egg is ₹10. I didn't pay ₹25,000 because I said I had it... It sends a message to us that children in Iran are being subjected to so much oppression."

Community effort

Donation drive led by local organizations

The donation drive was spearheaded by local organizations such as Anjuman Imamia Leh and Majlis-e-Ulema Leh. The money raised will be used to help those affected by the conflict, especially children. Hussain emphasized their commitment to the cause, saying, "We are ready to give our lives. We are alive for this community."

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We are ready to give our lives, says buyer

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Nationwide response

Community efforts and donations

The community's efforts have spread across Ladakh and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with people donating money, gold and silver jewelry, livestock, and copper items. Women gave their personal gold jewelry while children donated their savings and Eid money. Similar donation drives were held in other places like Chanderkot in Ramban district, where Shia community members donated at an Imambara.

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Official recognition

Iranian embassy's gratitude

The Iranian Embassy in India had earlier thanked Indians for their kindness and humanity. US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said 3,540 people have been killed since the war erupted in February. Of those, 1,616 were civilians, including at least 244 children. In Lebanon, authorities said 1,461 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since March 2, including at least 124 children.

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