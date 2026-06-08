Egg pelting at TMC leaders in Bengal after electoral loss
West Bengal saw three egg-pelting protests on Sunday, all aimed at Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.
In Kolkata, locals threw eggs at councilor Bappaditya Dasgupta as he was taken to court.
He was arrested on charges including extortion, criminal trespass, criminal intimidation and attempted arson, after an advocate alleged that he demanded ₹20 lakh from her when she sought to set up a legal chamber at her residence.
These acts reflect a wave of frustration after TMC's recent electoral loss.
Residents pelt Sujoy Hazra, Md Jasimuddin
Another Md Jasimuddin was targeted by residents for trying to avoid arrest by locking himself inside his house.
In Midnapore, people pelted eggs at a police vehicle carrying TMC leader Sujoy Hazra, who is accused of taking money for housing but not delivering.
This string of protests follows an earlier egg attack on party leader Abhishek Banerjee and shows growing impatience with the ruling party among locals.