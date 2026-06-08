Egg pelting at TMC leaders in Bengal after electoral loss India Jun 08, 2026

West Bengal saw three egg-pelting protests on Sunday, all aimed at Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.

In Kolkata, locals threw eggs at councilor Bappaditya Dasgupta as he was taken to court.

He was arrested on charges including extortion, criminal trespass, criminal intimidation and attempted arson, after an advocate alleged that he demanded ₹20 lakh from her when she sought to set up a legal chamber at her residence.

These acts reflect a wave of frustration after TMC's recent electoral loss.