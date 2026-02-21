Egypt: 18 killed, 3 injured in highway accident
A devastating accident on Egypt's 30 June Axis highway took the lives of 18 people and injured three others on Thursday afternoon.
A truck collided with a pickup carrying fishermen headed to Port Said, leaving the pickup trapped between two large trucks.
Investigation launched into cause of crash
Egypt's Labor Minister Hassan Raddad shared his condolences online, while Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly called for immediate help for victims' families.
The Port Said Governor visited both the crash site and hospitals to check on survivors.
Authorities are now looking into what caused the crash, highlighting ongoing concerns about road safety in Egypt.