Ehtesham Uddin Azmi found injured after shooting in Jasola godown
India
A 59-year-old property dealer, Ehtesham Uddin Azmi, was found injured in a flat in Sarita Vihar after being shot in a godown in southeast Delhi's Jasola area on Wednesday.
Police recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges at the scene and are now checking CCTV footage to figure out what happened.
Family and police await autopsy results
Azmi's family says he had no known enemies and seemed completely fine during a phone call just hours before his death.
The forensic team has examined the spot, and both the family and police are now waiting for autopsy results to get some answers.
The investigation is still ongoing.