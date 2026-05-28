Eid al-Adha in most of India, schools and offices closed India May 28, 2026

Eid al-Adha, also called Bakrid, is being celebrated in most parts of India this Thursday. It's a big day for the Muslim community, marking the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim.

Schools, colleges, and central government offices are closed for the holiday, but if you need to get around, public transport like busses, trains, and metro services are running as usual.