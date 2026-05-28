Eid al-Adha in most of India, schools and offices closed
Eid al-Adha, also called Bakrid, is being celebrated in most parts of India this Thursday. It's a big day for the Muslim community, marking the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim.
Schools, colleges, and central government offices are closed for the holiday, but if you need to get around, public transport like busses, trains, and metro services are running as usual.
Banks and stock markets closed
Most state government offices and banks in most states are shut today. Stock markets (BSE and NSE) aren't trading either.
Essential services (hospitals, pharmacies, and ambulances) are all working normally. Shops and malls remain open today.
Fun fact: Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Bakrid yesterday because of local moon sightings; everywhere else it's today thanks to a date change by the central government.