Eid al-Adha prayers held peacefully in Delhi under tight security
India
Eid al-Adha prayers went off smoothly in Delhi this Thursday, with the city under tight security.
Police rolled out extra teams, anti-riot vehicles, and quick response squads in sensitive areas like Northeast and North Delhi.
Cyber units kept an eye on social media to prevent any trouble and make sure everyone could celebrate safely.
About 1,100 police in Northeast Delhi
About 1,100 police personnel were stationed in Northeast Delhi from early morning, backed by bike patrols and checkpoints.
Officers met regularly with community leaders to keep things coordinated.
Flag marches were held in spots like Sadar Bazar and Quresh Nagar, while civic agencies pitched in with water tankers and support vehicles to help keep the festivities clean and orderly.