Eid al-Adha set May 27 in Kashmir and Saudi Arabia India May 17, 2026

Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest Islamic festivals, is set for May 27 in Saudi Arabia and Kashmir after local clerics in Kashmir said the crescent was sighted there.

Mainland India will celebrate a day later on May 28 since the moon wasn't spotted locally.

Malaysia and Indonesia are also marking Eid on May 27.