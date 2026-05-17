Eid al-Adha set May 27 in Kashmir and Saudi Arabia
India
Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest Islamic festivals, is set for May 27 in Saudi Arabia and Kashmir after local clerics in Kashmir said the crescent was sighted there.
Mainland India will celebrate a day later on May 28 since the moon wasn't spotted locally.
Malaysia and Indonesia are also marking Eid on May 27.
Eid al-Adha honors Prophet Ibrahim
Eid al-Adha honors Prophet Ibrahim's act of devotion.
It's celebrated with special prayers, sharing meat with those in need, and coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage, making it a meaningful time for millions around the world.