Eight Andhra Pradesh fishermen missing August 7 after tuna trip
India
Eight fishermen from Andhra Pradesh have been missing since August 7 after heading out on a tuna fishing trip in the Bay of Bengal.
They set sail from Odalarevu on August 3, and their last call home was when they were near Odisha's coast.
When they didn't return by August 10 as planned, their families raised the alarm.
District asks Coast Guard to search
The district administration asked the Indian Coast Guard units of Kakinada and Visakhapatnam to launch a search operation.
The boat had enough fuel and supplies to last until around August 20, so there's still hope.
The group includes six men from Odalarevu village and two from Kakinada: everyone's hoping for good news soon.