Eight arrested after mob attacked iftar in Askarwadi, Saswad

Victims seek attempted murder charges

Police registered an FIR at Saswad police station on March 14 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, covering unlawful assembly, rioting, assault with weapons and criminal intimidation.

However, victims say the response hasn't been strong enough: they've asked the Pune Rural Superintendent of Police to add attempted murder charges.

The Pune unit of the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) condemned the attack and alleged police inaction, saying similar incidents targeting minority communities have occurred in the region over the past year and a half.

Police are still working to identify more suspects.