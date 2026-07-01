Eight arrested for allegedly pocketing Ayodhya Ram temple donations

SIT probes 5Cr-7.5Cr mishandling, FIR filed

After reports that ₹5 to ₹7.5 crore in donations were mishandled, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up to look into what went wrong.

The SIT found not just problems with how cash was handled, but unnamed SBI branch officials flagged that some temple trust members may have interfered with who got hired at the bank branch, something that usually happens centrally.

An FIR has been filed for conspiracy and corruption, and SBI says it is fully cooperating as the investigation continues.