Eight arrested for allegedly pocketing Ayodhya Ram temple donations
Eight people have been arrested for allegedly pocketing donations meant for Ayodhya's Ram Temple.
Most of them worked for a security firm hired by SBI's Naya Ghat branch to help count cash, but instead, they are suspected of misusing funds before the money reached the temple's accounts.
SIT probes 5Cr-7.5Cr mishandling, FIR filed
After reports that ₹5 to ₹7.5 crore in donations were mishandled, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up to look into what went wrong.
The SIT found not just problems with how cash was handled, but unnamed SBI branch officials flagged that some temple trust members may have interfered with who got hired at the bank branch, something that usually happens centrally.
An FIR has been filed for conspiracy and corruption, and SBI says it is fully cooperating as the investigation continues.